Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Three more people have died in western Quebec.

The region is nearing 2,000 known active cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no more deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen dramatically since around Christmas, leading to new outdoor rules and recommendations.

Eastern Ontario's current lockdown went into effect Dec. 26 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23.

Numbers to watch

74.9: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to rise.

4.4%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests in Ottawa coming back positive.

9: The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ottawa. On Christmas Day there was just one.

1.15: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), down slightly since the end of December.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting three more deaths and 45 new cases. Quebec's lockdown is expected to be strengthened and extended this afternoon.

The infection rate within the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has skyrocketed to nearly 160 per 100,000 residents. The region's medical officer of health is blaming the sharp increase on largely preventable community spread.

Across the wider region, the number of known active COVID-19 cases has climbed to about 2,000. More than 90 per cent are in Ottawa, western Quebec and the area covered by the EOHU.