Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases.

Three more people have died in western Quebec.

The EOHU will give an update today as the region deals with a surge in cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no more deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen dramatically since around Christmas. The current lockdown went into effect Dec. 26 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23.

Numbers to watch

71.1: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to rise.

1.31: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). OPH is aiming to keep the R(t) below one.

18: Four more Ottawans are in hospital for COVID-19 treatment than on Monday.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 33 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three more deaths. The region remains in lockdown for one more week, but that could be extended and tougher restrictions could be introduced Wednesday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's medical officer of health will hold a news conference this afternoon as the region deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.