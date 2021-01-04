Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Ottawa Public Health now classifies the city as a red zone.

Active outbreaks in the city nearly doubled over the long weekend.

There are 65 more COVID-19 cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as well as the city's first death in a week. Seventy-eight more cases are now resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen dramatically since around Christmas, an increase experts attribute to activity before the current lockdown, which went into effect Dec. 26 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23.

OPH now classifies the city as a red zone, a more severe outlook than its previous orange zone designation. The new classification would normally mean tighter restrictions, but because the city remains under a 28-day provincewide shutdown, there's no change from the current rules.

Numbers to watch

64.3: The current number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

1.29: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). OPH is aiming to keep the R(t) below one.

4.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests in Ottawa coming back positive.

40: Ottawa's active outbreaks, mostly in health-care settings. This number has nearly doubled since New Year's Eve.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 65 more COVID-19 cases Monday. The region remains in lockdown for one more week, unless it's extended.

The health unit for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties is reporting 33 new cases since its last update on Dec. 30.