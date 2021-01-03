OPH reports record-high case numbers on Sunday

Ottawa is reporting a record 184 new cases on Sunday, surpassing the city's previous high of 183 cases on Oct. 8.

Active cases rise to 764

Many key indicators continue to increase.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health reported 184 cases on Sunday, surpassing the city's previous single-day total of 183 cases, set on Oct. 8.

Another 51 cases are considered resolved, Ottawa Public Health said, and there are no new deaths.

Several of the city's key indicators continue to rise.

Eastern Ontario is now under a lockdown that's scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Ottawa is now unlikely to leave early, according to its medical officer of health.

Numbers to watch

60.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, an increase of five people per 100,000 since Saturday.

1.46: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), which has also increased since Saturday's report.

36: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa.

3.9%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage has soared in recent reports. A region having a percentage higher than 2.5 is one of the indicators that can qualify it as a red zone on the province's pandemic scale.

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, the Outaouais has logged 4,919 cases and 119 deaths.