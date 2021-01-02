Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 133 more COVID-19 cases on Jan. 2, the highest single-day total since early October.

Active cases rise to 631.

Many key indicators continue to increase.

Today's Ottawa update

Health officials in Ottawa reported 133 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day total since Oct. 8.

Another 52 cases are considered resolved, Ottawa Public Health said, and there are no new deaths.

Several of the city's key indicators are on the rise.

Eastern Ontario is now under a lockdown that's scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Ottawa is now unlikely to leave early, according to its medical officer of health.

Numbers to watch

55.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, an increase of more than 12 people per 100,000 since Friday.

1.27: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), which has increased since Friday's report.

37: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, six more than the previous report from OPH. Three of the new outbreaks were in health-care facilities, while the other three are classified as community outbreaks.

3.9%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage has soared in recent reports. A region having a percentage higher than 2.5 is one of the indicators that can qualify it as a red zone on the province's pandemic scale.

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, the Outaouais has logged 4,861 cases and 118 deaths.

Another five cases were reported in Renfrew Country.