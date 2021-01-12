Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 63 more COVID-19 cases.

There are more COVID-19 patients in intensive care than at any time since May.

Four more people in the wider region have died of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily total of the month. OPH has declared 113 more cases resolved and is reporting no additional deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen to record levels since around Christmas, prompting OPH to declare the city is once again in a COVID-19 crisis.

Ottawa's medical officer of health and mayor will speak to reporters at 3 p.m. ET.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Premier Doug Ford is expected to introduce further restrictions today at 1 p.m. ET.

Numbers to watch

11: The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ottawa, the most since early May.

33: The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals, the most since late November.

90.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to drop.

1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been in gradual decline this month. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting another resident has died of COVID-19, marking the area's 54th death and the first since late October.

Health authorities in western Quebec are reporting three more deaths and 44 new COVID-19 cases.

Quebec's provincial lockdown has been extended until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.