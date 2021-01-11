Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 127 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

There are 10 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ottawa.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has logged 145 more cases since Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases Monday. One more person has died of COVID-19 and 121 more cases are resolved.

The infection rate in Ottawa has been rising to record levels since around Christmas, prompting the city's medical officer of health to warn that hospitals will have to cut services if the trend continues.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26, and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Premier Doug Ford has said he's ready to introduce further restrictions.

Numbers to watch

10: The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Ottawa, the most since the second wave peaked in October.

95.8: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to rise.

1.12: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been in gradual decline this month. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.6%: Ottawa's test positivity rate has dropped since the last update on Friday.

Across the region

Western Quebec is reporting 18 new cases, the fewest so far this month.

Quebec's province's lockdown has been extended until Feb. 8. It includes an 8 p.m. curfew that went into effect on the weekend.

The medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), the only area of eastern Ontario with a higher per capita case count than Ottawa, is expected to give an update this afternoon.

The EOHU is reporting 145 new cases over the last three days, about half of them in Cornwall.