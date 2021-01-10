Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 184 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

There are 1,202 cases considered active.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 184 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the third day in a row of case totals being in the triple digits.

Two new deaths were also recorded, bringing the city's death toll to 397. OPH is also reporting 84 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa has risen dramatically since around Christmas, prompting the city to issue new rules and recommendations restricting outdoor recreation.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario went into effect Dec. 26 and is scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Premier Doug Ford said Friday it may need to be extended.

Numbers to watch

93.7: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, an increase of 11 since Saturday.

1.17: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is stable. OPH aims to keep the number below one.

4.7%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage continues to grow.

75%: OPH is falling short of its goal of reaching 90 per cent of confirmed cases within 24 hours of learning about their positive test.

Across the region

Western Quebec recorded 75 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday but no new deaths, according to health officials. In total, the region has reported 5,294 cases and 133 deaths.

The province's lockdown has been extended until Feb. 8 and includes an 8 p.m. curfew that got underway this weekend.