Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa's total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic soared past 10,000 Friday, with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reporting 122 more people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Another 55 cases are considered resolved, OPH said, and there are no new deaths.

Eastern Ontario is now under a lockdown that's scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Ottawa is now unlikely to leave early, according to its medical officer of health.

Numbers to watch

43.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, an increase of nearly three people per capita since Thursday.

1.12: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), which has increased since Thursday's report.

31: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, nine more than the previous report from OPH. Most of the new outbreaks were in health-care facilities.

Across the region

Western Quebec is not updating its COVID-19 numbers on either Jan. 1 or 2. That region's holiday rules are scheduled to last until at least Jan. 11.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is reporting 11 more cases. Like Ottawa, key numbers such as its per capita rate have been rising for more than a week.