Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 44 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit expects to tighten rules next week.

After setting records, Renfrew County reports just two new cases Wednesday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 44 new COVID-19 on Wednesday and the death of one retirement home resident. OPH has declared 45 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.

Numbers to watch

26.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, down from Tuesday.

1: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), reaching the OPH target.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s medical officer of health told reporters Tuesday he expects the region east of Ottawa will move to orange next week, meaning tighter rules for residents.

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Isidore has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak and related staffing shortage.

After setting records Monday and Tuesday, Renfrew County's health unit reported just two more cases Wednesday.