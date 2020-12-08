Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 18 new COVID-19 cases.

Renfrew County has set another daily record with 19 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no more deaths. OPH has declared 50 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.

Numbers to watch

29.5: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, up slightly from Monday.

1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), remains just above the target of 1.

30: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, unchanged from Monday.

Across the region

Nineteen more people have tested positive in Renfrew County, breaking Monday's one-day record for new cases in that region. They're all in the Pembroke, Ont., area, and all resulted from community spread, according to the region's health unit.

One more person has died from COVID-19 in western Quebec, and 18 more have tested positive in that region.