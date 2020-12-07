Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health reported 38 more COVID-19 cases and one more death Monday. There's been a surge in positive tests in the Pembroke area.

CBC News ·
Christmas trees, like these outside the Ikea store in Ottawa, are in especially high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
  • Signs point toward a flattening late-November's bump in numbers.
  • Cases have spiked in the Pembroke, Ont., area.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and declared 38 more cases resolved Monday. One more person has died from COVID-19.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale

Numbers to watch

1.4%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped in Ottawa.

28.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents also declined over the last week.

1.03: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), down from 1.2 late last month and nearing the goal of 1.

Coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater also suggest the city is coming down from a late-November bump.

Across the region

There are now 12 known active COVID-19 cases in the Pembroke area, according to Renfrew County's health unit. Yesterday there was one.

Late last week the health unit warned of a positive test in a "tightly knit" community in that area.

The outbreak has ended at École élémentaire catholique de Casselman east of Ottawa. 

