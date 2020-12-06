Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases on Saturday and one new death.

Ottawa sees 62 new cases on Sunday and one new death

CBC News ·
Pedestrians cross Albert Street in Ottawa during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
  • Ottawa has 62 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.
  • The city's active cases have risen to 414. 

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 62 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one more death. 

OPH has declared 31 more cases resolved.

The city's seven-day average of new cases rose declined slightly.

Ottawa's medical officer of health told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that the city won't be declared a yellow zone this week, so current public health measures are expected to remain in place.

Numbers to watch

29.9: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, which represents a slight increase since Saturday.

.97: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number below one means the spread of the coronavirus is considered under control.

6: The number of new school outbreaks in Ottawa since last Sunday. The total of active outbreaks at schools also sits at six.

30: The total number of active outbreaks in the city. 

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 36 more cases on Sunday, according to provincial officials.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now