Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa sees 62 new cases on Sunday and one new death
- Ottawa has 62 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.
- The city's active cases have risen to 414.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 62 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one more death.
OPH has declared 31 more cases resolved.
The city's seven-day average of new cases rose declined slightly.
Ottawa's medical officer of health told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that the city won't be declared a yellow zone this week, so current public health measures are expected to remain in place.
Numbers to watch
29.9: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, which represents a slight increase since Saturday.
.97: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number below one means the spread of the coronavirus is considered under control.
6: The number of new school outbreaks in Ottawa since last Sunday. The total of active outbreaks at schools also sits at six.
30: The total number of active outbreaks in the city.
Across the region
Western Quebec reported 36 more cases on Sunday, according to provincial officials.