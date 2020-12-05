Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 48 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The city's active cases have risen to 384.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday but no new deaths.

OPH has declared 47 more cases resolved.

The city's seven-day average of new cases rose slightly.

Ottawa's medical officer of health told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that the city won't be declared a yellow zone next week, so current public health measures are expected to remain in place.

Numbers to watch

29.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, which represents a decrease since Friday.

.99: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number below one means the spread of the coronavirus is considered under control.

6: The number of new school outbreaks in Ottawa this week. The total currently sits at seven.

33: The total number of active outbreaks in the city.

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 47 more cases on Saturday and two more deaths, according to provincial officials.