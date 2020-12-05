Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases on Saturday but no new deaths.

48 new cases but no new deaths in Ottawa on Saturday

CBC News ·
A man walks with a mask on during snowy December weather in Ottawa. (Mathieu Theriault/CBC/Radio-Canada)
  Ottawa has 48 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. 
  • The city's active cases have risen to 384. 

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday but no new deaths.

OPH has declared 47 more cases resolved.

The city's seven-day average of new cases rose slightly. 

Ottawa's medical officer of health told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that the city won't be declared a yellow zone next week, so current public health measures are expected to remain in place.

Numbers to watch

29.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, which represents a decrease since Friday.

.99: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number below one means the spread of the coronavirus is considered under control.

6: The number of new school outbreaks in Ottawa this week. The total currently sits at seven.

33: The total number of active outbreaks in the city.

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 47 more cases on Saturday and two more deaths, according to provincial officials.

