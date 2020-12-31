Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 63 more COVID-19 cases.

Five more people have died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that 63 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 53 cases resolved and no new deaths.

Eastern Ontario is now under a lockdown that's scheduled to last until Jan. 23. Ottawa is now unlikely to leave early, according to its medical officer of health.

Numbers to watch

40.7: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, up very slightly over Wednesday.

1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), closer to the goal of one than in previous days.

22: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, four fewer than in the previous report from OPH. Most of the ones that have ended were community outbreaks.

Across the region

Five more people have died of COVID-19 in western Quebec, the same number reported yesterday. That region's 37 deaths in December means it's equalled November as its deadliest month.

Western Quebec also has 45 more cases. Its holiday rules are scheduled to last until at least Jan. 11.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is reporting 30 more cases. Like Ottawa, key numbers such as its per capita rate have been rising for more than a week.

Renfrew County's medical officer of health said as of Wednesday, he could make the case the region could leave lockdown early.