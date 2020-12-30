Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 64 more COVID-19 cases, with many key indicators continuing to rise.

The deadly outbreak at Extendicare Starwood is over.

Five more people have died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that 64 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 37 cases resolved and no more deaths.

Eastern Ontario is now under a lockdown that's scheduled to last until Jan. 23.

Numbers to watch

40.1: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, up from less than 36 on Tuesday.

2.5%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage rose half a percentage point overnight, and is up from 1.2 per cent one week ago.

1.22: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), higher than the goal of one. It's been above that threshold for more than a week.

187: The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed during an outbreak at the Extendicare Starwood long-term care home, which has now been declared over after more than three months. Twenty-six residents died.

Across the region

Health officials in western Quebec reported five more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and 39 more cases. That region's holiday rules are scheduled to last until at least Jan. 11.

Twelve more cases were logged this morning by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, which is experiencing its highest number of cases in one month since April.

Renfrew County's health unit has declared a Pembroke, Ont., dental office outbreak over.