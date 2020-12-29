Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 48 more COVID-19 cases.

Some numbers to watch are up noticeably in the last week.

Western Quebec has 54 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that 48 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 36 cases resolved and no more deaths.

Eastern Ontario is now under lockdown, which is scheduled to last until Jan. 23.

Numbers to watch

57+: Ottawa's rolling seven-day average of new cases is the highest it's been since mid-November.

35.7: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

1.23: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), higher than the goal of one.

All three of the above numbers are up noticeably compared to last Tuesday.

10: The number of Ottawa COVID-19 hospital patients, which has been on a steady decline all month.

Across the region

Health officials in western Quebec reported 54 new cases of the virus Tuesday and no more deaths.

The region's holiday rules are scheduled to last until at least Jan. 11.