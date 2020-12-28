Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that 64 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 44 cases resolved.

Public health officials also recorded one more death in Ottawa, bringing the city's total to 392.

Ontario is now under lockdown, which will last until Jan. 23 across southern and eastern Ontario, including Ottawa.

Numbers to watch

30.3: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

1.18: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), higher than Ottawa's current goal of one.

2.0%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, which increased sharply from last week.

While Ottawa previously would have qualified as a yellow zone if it weren't for the lockdown, this latest update puts the city squarely in the orange zone on the province's pandemic scale.

Across the region

Health officials in western Quebec reported 49 new cases of the virus and two more deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, the region has seen 4,630 cases of the virus and 107 deaths.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit confirmed 58 new cases on Monday, although that reflects a few days' worth of data collected since Christmas Eve.

Another five cases were also reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.