Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death on Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that 121 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 77 cases resolved.

Sunday's numbers represent data collected on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Public health officials also recorded one more death in Ottawa, bringing the city's total to 391.

Ontario is now under lockdown, which will last until Jan. 23 for southern Ontario, including Ottawa.

Numbers to watch

30.3: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That number is slightly higher than the current goal of one.

1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, which remains steady from the last update and would be enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the lockdown.

Across the region

Health officials in western Quebec reported 33 new cases of the virus on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, the region has reported 4,581 cases of the virus and 105 deaths.