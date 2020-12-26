Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 59 more cases of the illness Saturday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that 59 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 36 cases resolved.

Saturday's numbers reflect data collected on Christmas Eve, with health officials not reporting numbers from Christmas Day.

There were no new deaths linked to the virus, keeping the city's total number of deaths at 390 people.

At midnight Saturday, the city entered a lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario which will last for four weeks.

Numbers to watch

29.6: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

1.01: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That number is slightly higher than the current goal of one.

1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, which remains steady from the last update and would be enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the lockdown.

Across the region

Health officials in western Quebec are not reporting COVID-19 numbers on Christmas or Boxing Day.