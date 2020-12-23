Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 62 more cases on Thursday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting that 62 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 42 cases resolved.

No new deaths have been linked to the virus, keeping the city's death toll at 390 people.

The city is heading into a lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.

Numbers to watch

29.2: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.97: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's below the goal of one for now.

1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, which remains steady from the last update and would be enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the impending lockdown.

Across the region

In western Quebec, only nine new cases were reported on Christmas Eve, but there were four more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the region has had 4,405 cases of COVID-19 and 105 deaths.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 17 new cases on Thursday.