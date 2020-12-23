Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 48 more cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 48 more people testing positive for COVID-19, with another 48 more resolved. One more death has been linked to the virus, bringing the city's death toll to 390 people.
The city is heading into a lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.
Numbers to watch
27.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.
0.92: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's below the goal of one for now.
1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, down from the last update and enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the lockdown.