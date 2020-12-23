Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 48 more cases on Wednesday and one new death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 48 more people testing positive for COVID-19, with another 48 more resolved. One more death has been linked to the virus, bringing the city's death toll to 390 people.

The city is heading into a lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.

Numbers to watch

27.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.92: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's below the goal of one for now.

1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, down from the last update and enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the lockdown.

Across the region