Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 48 more cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.

People outside of the Rideau Centre in Ottawa as they try and complete their holiday shopping before the province enters a 28-day lockdown. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 48 more people testing positive for COVID-19, with another 48 more resolved. One more death has been linked to the virus, bringing the city's death toll to 390 people. 

The city is heading into a lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.

Numbers to watch

27.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.92: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's below the goal of one for now.

1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, down from the last update and enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the lockdown.

Across the region

