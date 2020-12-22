Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 16 more cases and no more deaths.

Two numbers to watch dip below notable levels.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 16 more people testing positive for COVID-19, with 64 more resolved and no more deaths.

The city is heading into a lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.

Numbers to watch

27: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.96: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's below the goal of one for now.

1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, down from the last update and enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the lockdown.

Across the region