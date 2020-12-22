Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, dropping its known active case count.

16 more cases in Ottawa, no more deaths

A bed seen through the window of the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre long-term care home this month. There are currently six long-term care COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa and seven in retirement homes. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada)
  • Ottawa has 16 more cases and no more deaths.
  • Two numbers to watch dip below notable levels.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 16 more people testing positive for COVID-19, with 64 more resolved and no more deaths.

The city is heading into a lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.

Numbers to watch

27: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.96: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's below the goal of one for now.

1.2%: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, down from the last update and enough to qualify a region for the yellow zone if not for the lockdown.

Across the region

