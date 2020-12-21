Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 31 more COVID-19 cases.

Western Quebec reports 67 more cases and two more deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 31 more people testing positive for COVID-19, with 42 more resolved and no more deaths.

It is heading into an early spring-style lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.

Numbers to watch

27: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, lower than on Sunday.

1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's back above the goal of one.

0: Ottawa's number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care. Before Thursday, the last time that happened was mid-September.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 67 more cases and two more deaths on Monday.