Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 31 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in its Monday update as Ontario announces a lockdown beginning Dec. 26.
Ottawa rates stable as city heads into provincial lockdown on Saturday
- Ottawa has 31 more COVID-19 cases.
- Western Quebec reports 67 more cases and two more deaths.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 31 more people testing positive for COVID-19, with 42 more resolved and no more deaths.
It is heading into an early spring-style lockdown with the rest of southern Ontario on Saturday for four weeks.
Numbers to watch
27: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, lower than on Sunday.
1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa. That's back above the goal of one.
0: Ottawa's number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care. Before Thursday, the last time that happened was mid-September.
Across the region
Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 67 more cases and two more deaths on Monday.