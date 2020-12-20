Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 39 recorded new cases of COVID-19.

Western Quebec is reporting 55 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and has declared 41 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Public health officials consider the situation stable.

Numbers to watch

28.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.97: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa.

1.4: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.

All three measures have remained relatively stable all month.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 55 more cases Sunday.

Any changes to public health directives across Ontario will come Monday, according to Premier Doug Ford. Sources tell CBC ministers are considering a three-week lockdown for southern Ontario.