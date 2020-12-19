Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 46 recorded new cases of COVID-19 but no deaths.

Western Quebec is reporting 21 new cases and one new death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and has declared 52 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Public health officials consider the situation stable.

Numbers to watch

30.9: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.98: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa.

1.4: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.

All three measures have remained relatively stable all month.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 21 more cases and one new death on Saturday. Twenty-eight patients are being treated in hospitals in the region for COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago.

Seven new cases were reported by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Any changes to public health directives across Ontario will come Monday, according to Premier Doug Ford. Sources tell CBC ministers are considering a three-week lockdown for southern Ontario.