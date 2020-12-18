Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Little movement in key numbers as Ontario awaits word on lockdown
- Ottawa has recorded 57 more cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
- Western Quebec is reporting 40 more cases.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19, and has declared 38 more cases resolved. OPH is linking one more death to an outbreak at a long-term care home.
The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Public health officials consider the situation stable.
Numbers to watch
30.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.
0.98: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa.
1.4: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.
All three measures have remained relatively stable all month.
Across the region
Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 40 more cases. Twenty-eight patients are being treated in hospitals in the region for COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago.
Any changes to public health directives across Ontario will come Monday, according to Premier Doug Ford. Sources tell CBC ministers are considering a three-week lockdown for southern Ontario.