Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has recorded 57 more cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Western Quebec is reporting 40 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19, and has declared 38 more cases resolved. OPH is linking one more death to an outbreak at a long-term care home.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Public health officials consider the situation stable.

Numbers to watch

30.4: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents.

0.98: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), in Ottawa.

1.4: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa.

All three measures have remained relatively stable all month.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 40 more cases. Twenty-eight patients are being treated in hospitals in the region for COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago.

Any changes to public health directives across Ontario will come Monday, according to Premier Doug Ford. Sources tell CBC ministers are considering a three-week lockdown for southern Ontario.