Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Western Quebec is reporting 47 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as one more death linked to a health-care outbreak. OPH has declared 33 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Public health officials consider the situation stable.

Numbers to watch

28.9: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been most of the month.

40: Ontario's hospitals are calling for regions with 40 active cases per 100,000 residents to enter a four-week lockdown. Currently, this would affect three of eastern Ontario's six health units, but not Ottawa.

0.97: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case (known as R(t)) in Ottawa, just below the goal of one.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 47 more COVID-19 cases.