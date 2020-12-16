Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases, but no more deaths.

Many key indicators are declining, signalling success.

Western Quebec is reporting 60 new cases and one more death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases and has declared 44 more cases resolved. OPH is reporting no more deaths.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale, where it's stayed for nearly six weeks.

Numbers to watch

29.3: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been most of the month.

0.9: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), a new low for December.

1.3: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, around where it was at the start of the month.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 60 more COVID-19 cases and one more death. Regions that were rated orange on the Quebec's pandemic scale move to red today, the highest level.