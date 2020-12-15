Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
3 more deaths in Ottawa, western Quebec
- Ottawa has recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
- Two more people have died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally in four weeks. One more death has been linked to a health-care outbreak in the city, while 36 more cases are now considered resolved.
The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.
Numbers to watch
30.2: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been most of the month.
1: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It has stayed around one — the threshold at which the spread of coronavirus is considered under control — for 12 days.
100: The number of long-term care workers expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ottawa today. The first batch of the vaccine will inoculate 1,500 people in the capital.
Across the region
Two more deaths in western Quebec are linked to a care home outbreak. The region is reporting 34 new cases Tuesday.
An outbreak has closed École du Nouveau-Monde in Gatineau, Que., just days before students were due to switch to virtual learning as part of a provincewide strategy.