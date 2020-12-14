Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa has 48 new cases, 1 more death
- Ottawa has recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
- Many key indicators have remained stable for days.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and one more death linked to an outbreak at a health-care institution. OPH has declared 47 more cases resolved.
The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.
Numbers to watch
1.4: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, slightly lower than the last update on Friday.
30.6: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents remains around where it's been most of the month.
11: The number of days the average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has stayed around one, the threshold at which the spread of coronavirus is considered under control.
23: The number of patients being treated in Ottawa hospitals for COVID-19, down from 32 a week ago.
Across the region
Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are now in place in the areas covered by the Eastern Ontario and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District health units.