Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Many key indicators have remained stable for days.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and one more death linked to an outbreak at a health-care institution. OPH has declared 47 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.

Numbers to watch

1.4: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, slightly lower than the last update on Friday.

30.6: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents remains around where it's been most of the month.

11: The number of days the average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has stayed around one, the threshold at which the spread of coronavirus is considered under control.

23: The number of patients being treated in Ottawa hospitals for COVID-19, down from 32 a week ago.

Across the region

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are now in place in the areas covered by the Eastern Ontario and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District health units.