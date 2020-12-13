Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa recorded 70 new cases and 1 new death on Sunday.

The number of active cases is up to 388.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa surpassed 9,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic on Sunday, recording one new death and 70 new cases — the highest one-day case total since late November.

The city's death toll now stands at 385.

Twenty-eight of the new cases were people in their 20s, more than any other age group. The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.

Numbers to watch

1.01: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). One or below is right where public health officials want it.

1.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, up slightly from the last update.

28.7: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been all week but down slightly from Saturday.

24: The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals. Two people are in intensive care.

Across the region

Western Quebec recorded 26 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the province.

In total, the region has logged 3,972 cases and 92 deaths.

Another four cases were recorded in Renfrew County, bringing its total to 201. Nine new cases were also recorded in the Kingston, Ont., area on Sunday.