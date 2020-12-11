Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A business on Ottawa's Bank Street advertises COVID-19 face masks for sale on Dec. 10, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Ottawa has 45 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

A care home outbreak is driving numbers up in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one more death. OPH has declared 33 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.

Numbers to watch

1: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). One or below is right where public health officials want it.

1.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, up slightly from the last update.

27.7: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been all week.

26: The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals, seven fewer than a week ago.

Across the region

Western Quebec has hit a new daily high of 75 cases, according to the province. Of those new cases, 33 are at one care home in Messines, south of Maniwaki. One more resident of that region has died of COVID-19.

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Renfrew County.