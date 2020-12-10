Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Thursday, as the number of known active cases in the city continues to drop.

Number of known active cases continues to drop

CBC News ·
A photographer takes a photo of the War of 1812 monument on Parliament Hill on Dec. 8, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
  • Ottawa has 31 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
  • Known active cases in the city have been dropping for a week.
  • Another person has died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one more death. OPH has declared 55 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale

Numbers to watch

0.93: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is now below one, suggesting the spread of the virus is currently under control.

354: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. Last Thursday there were 506.

29: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been all week.

Across the region

Western Quebec has 27 more cases and one more death, according to the province.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now