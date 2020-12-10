Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Thursday, as the number of known active cases in the city continues to drop.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one more death. OPH has declared 55 more cases resolved.
The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.
Numbers to watch
0.93: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is now below one, suggesting the spread of the virus is currently under control.
354: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. Last Thursday there were 506.
29: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been all week.
Across the region
Western Quebec has 27 more cases and one more death, according to the province.