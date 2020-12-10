Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 31 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Known active cases in the city have been dropping for a week.

Another person has died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one more death. OPH has declared 55 more cases resolved.

The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale.

Numbers to watch

0.93: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), is now below one, suggesting the spread of the virus is currently under control.

354: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. Last Thursday there were 506.

29: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, around where it's been all week.

Across the region

Western Quebec has 27 more cases and one more death, according to the province.