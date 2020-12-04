Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 45 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Active cases rise to 383.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one more death. The city's death toll now sits at 379.

OPH has declared 32 more cases resolved.

The city's seven-day average of new cases dropped slightly after rising for most of the week.

Ottawa's medical officer of health told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that the city won't be declared a yellow zone next week, and so current public health measures are expected to remain in place.

Numbers to watch

31.9: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents rose again Friday.

1.01: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), hovers just above one, where the spread of the coronavirus is considered under control.

6: The number of new school outbreaks in Ottawa this week, bringing the total to nine.

36: The total number of active outbreaks in the city.

(613covid.ca)

Across the region

Western Quebec has 17 more cases on Friday, according to provincial officials.