Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 41 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

The capital will stay in the orange zone.

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and no more deaths. OPH has declared 32 more cases resolved.

The city's seven-day average of new cases continues its slow rise, along with some other key measures.

Ottawa's medical officer of health told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that the city won't be declared a yellow zone next week, and so current public health measures are expected to remain in place.

Numbers to watch

30.8: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents rose again Thursday.

1.05: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), dropped closer to one, where the spread of the coronavirus is considered under control.

5: The number of new school outbreaks in Ottawa this week, bringing the total to eight.

34: The total number of active outbreaks in the city.

Across the region

Western Quebec has 29 more cases and two more deaths, according to provincial officials.