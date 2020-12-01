Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 34 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

At least one key indicator is verging on red zone levels.

Renfrew County is down to zero known active cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of another retirement home resident. OPH has declared a 26 more cases resolved.

Numbers to watch

26.8: Ottawa's per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days is slightly down from Monday, but still above the rate of 25 — the difference between yellow and orange on Ontario's pandemic scale.

1.19: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), remains above one, suggesting the coronavirus is spreading faster than it can be controlled. The threshold between orange and red is 1.2.

9: The number of long-term care homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater continue to report a slight upward trend.

(613covid.ca)

Across the region

Fifteen more western Quebec residents have tested positive and one more has died of COVID-19.

Renfrew County now has no known active COVID-19 cases.