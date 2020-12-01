Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
34 more cases as key measure of illness's spread verges on red zone levels
- Ottawa has 34 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.
- At least one key indicator is verging on red zone levels.
- Renfrew County is down to zero known active cases.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of another retirement home resident. OPH has declared a 26 more cases resolved.
Numbers to watch
26.8: Ottawa's per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days is slightly down from Monday, but still above the rate of 25 — the difference between yellow and orange on Ontario's pandemic scale.
1.19: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), remains above one, suggesting the coronavirus is spreading faster than it can be controlled. The threshold between orange and red is 1.2.
9: The number of long-term care homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks.
Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater continue to report a slight upward trend.
Across the region
Fifteen more western Quebec residents have tested positive and one more has died of COVID-19.
Renfrew County now has no known active COVID-19 cases.