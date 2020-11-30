Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A person passes beside a Byward Market restaurant's empty patio as rain falls on a September weekend. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, and one more death.

The city's per capita rate of infection is back into the orange range on the pandemic scale.

Nine positive tests have been linked to a factory in Belleville, Ont.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, and the death of one more retirement home resident. OPH has declared 27 more cases resolved.

Numbers to watch

27.2: Ottawa's per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days has risen back above 25 per 100,000, nudging the city back into orange on Ontario's pandemic scale.

1.18: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), remains above one, suggesting the coronavirus is spreading faster than it can be controlled.

1.3%: The rate of tests coming back positive. At 1.2 per cent, a region can be moved into yellow.

30: Active outbreaks in Ottawa, up from 28 in Sunday's report. That includes two new ones at unspecified workplaces.

Across the region

Nine of the nearly 60 cases in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health area this month are linked to the Belleville Proctor & Gamble factory, where an outbreak was declared late last week.

Western Quebec's health authority reported 11 new cases Monday. There are now just 24 COVID-19 patients in hospital in that region, down from 40 on Wednesday.