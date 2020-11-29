Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health confirmed two new deaths linked to COVID-19 Sunday and 79 new cases.

Active cases have increased since yesterday to 343.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region will move to yellow on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths and 79 newly confirmed cases on Sunday.

Health officials have confirmed 8,458 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with 7,741 of those considered resolved.

Numbers to watch

23.9: Ottawa's rate of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, which has increased slightly since Saturday.

343: The known active cases in Ottawa, also higher than in Saturday's report.

28: The number of active outbreaks in Ottawa. Nine outbreaks continue at long-term care homes throughout the city.

>1: The number of people infected by each confirmed case, or R(t).

1.3: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, the same as the previous update. A percentage at or below 1.2 per cent is one factor that could move a region into the yellow zone. Ottawa is currently in orange.

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area is moving from green to yellow on Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale on Monday.

No other local health units are slated to move.