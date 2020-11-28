Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 46 more COVID-19 cases, but has actuallyreduced its overall death toll by one.

Active cases have increased since Friday, up to 309.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region will move to yellow on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while 31 more people's cases have been declared resolved.

OPH is also logging one new death due to the virus, but the city's overall death toll has actually dropped.

That's because an OPH investigation determined two deaths couldn't be confirmed to be related to COVID-19.

They have been removed from the city's total, which has dropped by one to 372.

Numbers to watch

21: Ottawa's rate of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, which has increased slightly since yesterday.

309: The known active cases in Ottawa, also more than in Friday's report.

29: The number of active outbreaks in Ottawa. The number of long-term care home outbreaks is down to nine.

>1: The number of people infected by each confirmed case, or R(t).

1.3: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, the same as the previous update. A percentage at or below 1.2 per cent is one factor that could move a region into the yellow zone. Ottawa is currently in orange.

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area is moving from green to yellow on Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale as of Monday.

No other local health units are slated to move.