Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with one more person dying of COVID-19.

55 new cases Friday pushes active cases up

A pedestrian in a mask walks by a papered-up business on Bank Street in downtown Ottawa Nov. 26, 2020. (Andrew Lee/CBC)
  • Ottawa has 55 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.
  • Active cases have increased since Thursday, up to 293. 
  • The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region will move to yellow on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while 20 more people's cases have been declared resolved.

OPH is reporting one additional death, bringing the city's number of people who have died of COVID-19 to 373.

Numbers to watch

20.8: Ottawa's rate of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the last seven days has dropped.

293: Known active cases in Ottawa, more than in Thursday's report.

30: The number of active outbreaks in Ottawa. The number of long-term care home outbreaks is up to 10.

1.3: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, down from the previous update. A percentage at or below 1.2 per cent could help move a region into the yellow.

After trending down for days, researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported a slight increase in the seven-day average in their last update.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area is moving from green to yellow on Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale as of Monday.

No other local health units are moving.

