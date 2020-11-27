Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has 55 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Active cases have increased since Thursday, up to 293.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region will move to yellow on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while 20 more people's cases have been declared resolved.

OPH is reporting one additional death, bringing the city's number of people who have died of COVID-19 to 373.

Numbers to watch

20.8: Ottawa's rate of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the last seven days has dropped.

293: Known active cases in Ottawa, more than in Thursday's report.

30: The number of active outbreaks in Ottawa. The number of long-term care home outbreaks is up to 10.

1.3: Ottawa's test positivity percentage, down from the previous update. A percentage at or below 1.2 per cent could help move a region into the yellow.

After trending down for days, researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported a slight increase in the seven-day average in their last update.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area is moving from green to yellow on Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale as of Monday.

No other local health units are moving.