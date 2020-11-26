Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while 52 more cases have been declared resolved. OPH is reporting no additional deaths.

24 new cases Thursday as active, average counts continue decline

CBC News ·
A pedestrian walks past the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa Nov. 26, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)
  • Ottawa has 24 more COVID-29 cases and no more deaths.
  • Both active and average case counts have dropped.
  • The deadly West End Villa long-term care home outbreak is over.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while 52 more cases have been declared resolved. OPH is reporting no additional deaths.

Numbers to watch

23: The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals. Three are in intensive care.

29: The number of active outbreaks in Ottawa. An outbreak at the West End Villa, where 20 residents died of COVID-19 since the end of August, is over.

<1: The number of people infected by each confirmed case, or R(t).

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported a slight rise in the seven-day average.

(613covid.ca)

Across the region

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now