Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 61 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Unvaccinated people have 14 times the risk of catching COVID vs. vaccinated people.

Western Quebec reports 24 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 61 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, its most in a daily report since late May. It has not reported a COVID-related death in about two months.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, asked people to "approach September with caution" last week given the more infectious delta variant pushing the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down this summer. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

14: As of Sept. 3, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 14 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

21: Incidence rate for fully vaccinated residents from July 31 to Sept. 3.

66: Incidence rate for partially vaccinated residents (one dose or less than two weeks since second dose) over the same five-week time span.

293.1: Incidence rate for unvaccinated people (no first dose or less than two weeks since first dose) over the same five-week time span.

26.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's back around levels last seen in June.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

22: The number of known active cases of COVID-19 among people age 60 or older, out of a total of 318. That works out to about seven per cent of active cases for an age group representing more than 35 per cent of the population.

8: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: six in child-care settings, one in a distribution workplace and a new outbreak of two cases linked to a religious service or meeting.

6: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

9,491: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

364: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa.

143: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

181: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 79 per cent of variant cases from Aug. 10 to Sept. 3, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reports 24 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Thursday update.

The Belleville area has four more COVID-19 cases and 28 known active cases, including seven active in fully vaccinated people.

There hasn't been a COVID-19 death reported in the wider region since Aug. 16, more than three weeks ago.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a grace period until Wednesday.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.

The wider region saw a slight resurgence in doses given after last week's vaccine passport news.