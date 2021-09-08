Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 32 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Test positivity is at its highest point of the summer.

Biggest outbreak of the summer is at a camp.

Western Quebec reports 26 more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 32 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It has not reported a COVID-related death in nearly two months.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, asked people to "approach September with caution" last week given the more infectious delta variant pushing the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down this summer. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

15: As of Aug. 27, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 15 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.02: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

3.2%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate rises. It's above three for the first time since the last week of spring.

18: The number of known active cases of COVID-19 among people age 60 or older, out of a total of 288. That works out to about six per cent of active cases for an age group representing more than 35 per cent of the population.

23.7: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

7: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, including four camps, two daycares, and one in a distribution workplace.

8: The number of cases linked to a newly reported COVID-19 outbreak at an unidentified camp: seven attendees and a staff member. This is Ottawa's largest outbreak of the summer.

7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

2,461: The number of vaccine doses given to Ottawa residents on Tuesday alone, roughly split between first and second doses.

18,527: The number of vaccine doses given in Ottawa the week of Aug. 29, the last full week of data available from OPH. This is the first time in two months where the number of doses given in a week increased from the week prior.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

80%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

76%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who've had at least one vaccine dose.

70%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reports 26 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in its Wednesday update.

The Belleville region has six more COVID-19 cases, five of them in unvaccinated people. It has added a local COVID-19 ICU patient, while a workplace outbreak ends after growing to 20 cases.

There hasn't been a COVID-19 death reported in the wider region since Aug. 16, more than three weeks ago.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a grace period until next Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.