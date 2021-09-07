Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 28 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

City creeps closer to 90 per cent of eligible residents with at least one vaccine dose.

Western Quebec averaged about 33 more cases a day this long weekend.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 28 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 296 known active cases, but just five per cent, or 16 cases, are people 60 and older.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in nearly two months.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, asked people to "approach September with caution" last week given the more infectious delta variant pushing cases and hospitalizations higher. She said familiar masking, distancing and vaccination decisions can get the city through the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be in decline since mid-August. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

15: As of Aug. 27, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 15 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

23.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

5: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, four in child-care settings and one in a recreation program.

7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

798,199: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, about 4,300 more than Friday's update. There was no Monday update because of the holiday.

739,543: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 5,400 more than Friday.

87%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

80%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

9,478: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

352: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa.

160: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

197: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 81 per cent of variant cases from Aug. 8 to Sept. 1, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Health units outside Ottawa are giving their first updates since Friday because of the Labour Day long weekend. They include:

131 cases in western Quebec, an average of about 33 per day.

Seven cases in the Belleville area — with 18 more considered recovered.

Five cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

One case in Renfrew County.

There hasn't been a COVID-19 death reported in the wider region since Aug. 16, more than three weeks ago.

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a grace period until Sept. 15.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.