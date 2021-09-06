Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 29 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Eighty per cent of the city's eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 29 more COVID-19 cases Monday.

There are 313 known active cases, but just 19 cases in people 60 and older.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in nearly two months.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, has asked people to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant pushing cases and hospitalizations higher. She said familiar masking, distancing and vaccination decisions can get the city through the fourth pandemic wave.

Numbers to watch

2.2%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate rises.

1.19: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

23.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's back around late-spring levels.

5: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Three outbreaks are underway in child-care facilities, one originated from a private social event, and one originated at a workplace.

7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one fewer than Sunday.

2: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

793,822: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

734,170: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

80%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

75%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have at least one vaccine dose, the final age group to reach that threshold.

Across the region

Quebec's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a grace period until Sept. 15.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.