Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 55 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday and one death.

Hospitalizations are stable, outbreaks are down.

Quebec reported 19 cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 55 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and the death of a woman in her 80s. This is the city's second COVID-19 death of September and its first in autumn.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday she's cautiously optimistic the pandemic can be managed in the fall if people heed the guidance. In the short term, that means making responsible decisions on Thanksgiving weekend.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable in the early days of autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 24, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.

25: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, which is stable.

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

32: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been generally declining for about a week.

19: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, two fewer than on Wednesday.

14: The number of these outbreaks in child-care settings. Most involve fewer than five people and there are just five staff out of the 76 people affected.

15: The largest child-care outbreak is 15 students at a Barrhaven elementary school. It's one of Ottawa's largest school outbreaks of the pandemic.

17: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

10: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

657: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

204: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

567: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 36 per cent of variant cases Sept. 1 to 26, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

There were 19 more COVID-19 cases reported in the Outaouais Thursday.

Some health units are not providing updates because of Thursday's federal holiday.

Vaccination is now required for entry to a number of venues and events in Quebec and Ontario.