Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Masked students play badminton in a gymnasium at École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité in Ottawa on their first day back to school this week. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Ottawa reports 49 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Eighty per cent of the city's eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Quebec reports 23 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 49 more COVID-19 cases Friday. There are 268 known active cases, but just 13 cases are age 60 and older.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in nearly two months.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches asked people Thursday to "approach September with caution" given the more infectious delta variant pushing cases and hospitalizations higher. She said familiar masking, distancing and vaccination decisions can get the city through the fourth pandemic wave.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them levelling off. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

15: As of Aug. 27, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 15 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

2.2%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate rises.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

21.8: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's back around late-spring levels.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one in a daycare and one from a private social event.

10: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

793,822: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 2,800 more than Wednesday's update. While a small sample size, that's more first doses than in recent OPH updates and came as Ontario announced its upcoming vaccine passport.

734,170: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 3,000 more than Wednesday.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

80%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

75%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have at least one vaccine dose, the final age group to reach that threshold.

Across the region

Quebec reports 23 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Friday. There hasn't been a COVID-19 death in that area in two months.

That province's vaccine passport for many non-essential public places is now in effect, with a grace period until Sept. 15.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported eight more cases Friday. Four are fully vaccinated close contacts and four are not vaccinated. A long-term care home outbreak in Marmora is up to 11 cases.

The health unit for the Kingston area reported seven more cases Friday, its largest daily increase since June.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported five more cases and now has four COVID-19 hospital patients. Its medical officer of health said Thursday its recent rise in cases is largely because of people under 20 who aren't fully vaccinated infecting close contacts.

Ontario is introducing a vaccine passport starting Sept. 22 as its science table lays out how it can help avoid an autumn lockdown.