Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Hospitals have 10 COVID ICU patients for the first time in four months.

Quebec reported 21 cases in the Outaouais.

Leeds-Grenville-Lanark has 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 16 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

There are now 412 known active cases in the city, similar to numbers seen in late spring as the pandemic's third wave began to wane.

Researchers measuring levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them to be slowly declining as summer turned into autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 17, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.

26: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, which is down compared to late last week.

0.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

33.9: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has been generally declining for about a week.

23: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable. Most outbreaks are in child-care settings and involve fewer than five people, with the largest involving 11 cases.

17: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. Most are between the ages of 40 and 79.

10: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit, the most in about four months.

645: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

217: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data, up to Sept. 25.

460: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days, including those that couldn't be identified.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 47 per cent of variant cases Aug. 29 to Sept. 25, the most recent data available. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

There were 21 more COVID-19 cases reported in the Outaouais Tuesday.

There are 14 more cases in the Belleville area, and just two of them are fully vaccinated people.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties announced 90 per cent of its eligible population is fully vaccinated, saying it's the first health unit in the province to do so.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit had 193 known active cases as of its last update, more than any other health unit in the region except for Ottawa.

Vaccination is now required for entry to a number of venues and events in Quebec and Ontario.