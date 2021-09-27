Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 48 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks are stable.

City reaches 83 per cent of its eligible population that is fully vaccinated.

Quebec reported nearly 100 cases in the Outaouais this weekend.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths.

There are now 463 known active cases in the city, similar to numbers seen in late spring as the pandemic's third wave began to wane.

Researchers measuring levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them to be stable as summer turned into autumn. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

11: As of Sept. 17, residents who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are 11 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to be infected with COVID-19.

2.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Ottawa has dropped.

0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

36.5: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

22: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable. Most outbreaks involve fewer than five people, with the largest involving 11 cases.

15: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

8: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

814,628: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 1,900 more than in Friday's update.

764,031: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 4,000 more than on Friday.

88%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated. Every age group has passed 80 per cent except people ages 18 to 39.

Across the region

There were 96 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais since Friday, or an average of 32 a day.

Also giving their first updates since Friday:

The Belleville area has 10 more COVID-19 cases, all unvaccinated people.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported seven more cases.

Renfrew County reported five more cases.

Vaccination is now required for entry to a number of venues and events in Quebec and Ontario.